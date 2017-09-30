Related News

The Edo State Joint Account and Allocation Committee, JAAC has released the sum of N212, 879, 000 for the payment of monthly pension out of the N2, 868, 174, 276 that accrued to the 18 local government councils as revenue for September 2017.

The Head of Administration, Esan-West Local Government, Desmond Imonikhe, disclosed this after the JAAC meeting in Government House, Benin City, on Friday.

According to Imonikhe, mandatory expenditure gulped the sum of N1.47 billion while distributable revenue of N1.38 billion was shared among the 18 local councils in the state.

He said there was a significant improvement in the Internally Generated Revenue, IGR in the 18 local councils.

Mr. Imonikhe also said that all heads of local councils in the state have been mandated by the state governor to come up with figures of projected revenue through IGR in their respective councils.

He assured that the discrepancies between the actual monthly pension fund and receipt would be harmonised at subsequent JAAC meetings.