NDDC will no longer accept low-quality projects from contractors – Nsima Ekere

Related News

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has said that it would no longer accept a shoddy job from its contractors.

The Managing Director of the NDDC, Nsima Ekere, stated this Thursday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, during a meeting with design consultants working for the commission.

“This meeting is very critical and very important to me,” Mr. Ekere said to the consultants according to highlights of the meeting posted on the agency’s social media accounts. “The narrative of low standard projects by NDDC has to change. It is necessary that our projects be the best.”

Mr. Ekere, who disclosed that the NDDC since its inception has awarded contracts for about 8,558 projects across the region, said the commission has so far cancelled over 600 contracts. He said the commission was about to cancel another set of non-performing contracts.

“We must do things differently. We cannot continue to perform below expectations. There is no other option,” the NDDC chief said.

“We must redefine our standards and be faithful to globally acceptable standards and compel our contractors to abide by them.

“Every design and budget must be project-specific. Our contractors and consultants should think sustainability.”

Mr. Ekere informed the consultants that the NDDC was making arrangement for them, as well as the contractors, to get their payment promptly.

He warned the consultants to desist from the sharp practice of issuing certification for projects that have not been executed. He also warned contractors not to accept to handle a project that doesn’t come with appropriate design.

The commission has been accused in the past by a state like Akwa Ibom State for poor project execution and the distortion of the state development plan.