Flood sacks 12 Cross River communities, destroys 3000 farmlands

Many residents in 12 communities in Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State have been rendered homeless with over 3000 farmlands destroyed by devastating flood following two days of heavy downpour.

The incident which occurred between September 18 and 19 has also left properties worth millions of naira and thousands of economic trees destroyed.

The disaster which affected bridges that connect some communities to other parts of the local government also polluted the only stream which serves as the source of drinking water in the area.

Boki is found in the Central Senatorial District of the state and its indigenes are mostly farmers who deal in cocoa, palm kernel, plantain amongst other crops.

The affected communities are Bago, Unu, Bagabo, Bakie, Bufua, Kakwe-Beebo and a host of others.

Speaking about the incident, Director General of the State Emergency Management Agency, John Inaku, said that the means of livelihood of the affected communities have been seriously affected.

While disclosing that the state government was working hard to address the issue, he said that over 1,000 people were affected and are currently seeking refuge in nearby communities.

Bukie Obi, a native of one of the affected communities, said that the damage may be more serious than initially thought.

Mr. Obi appealed to government at various levels as well as international organizations to urgently come to their rescue.

According to him, “The damages may be more severe than we had thought initially because as we speak, more than 500 houses have been destroyed. Thousands of cocoa and plantain plantations which form a major part of our farms have been destroyed.

“The situation is a very terrible one. I want to appeal to the government at all levels to help us. This should not be left to the state government alone. Even international organizations should please help us. I’m residing in Calabar but this thing has affected everything about me because I can’t think straight when my people are suffering.”