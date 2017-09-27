Flood: River Nun overflows bank, submerges communities in Yenagoa

Related News

The River Nun, a tributary of River Niger has overflown its bank and submerged residential homes along its bank in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

The residents of Tombia community in Ekpetiama kingdom, Yenagoa Local Government Area woke up on Monday morning to find out that flood had ravaged the community.

The flooding follows a surge from the River Nun which burst its banks overnight. Inhabitants are now left in shock over the development as vast farmlands with crops, houses and other valuables have been overtaken by the flood.

Some of the residents in the area who narrated their ordeal to a NAN correspondent said some houses, as well as farmlands and fishing gear had been lost to the disaster.

Bayelsa was listed by the Nigerian Meteorological Services Agency as one of the flood-prone states in its 2017 rain forecast.

The President of the Ekpetiama Youth Association, Peter Otobotekere, said the community had been experiencing perennial flood challenge since the 1950s and appealed to the government to come to their aid.

Community members say only a shoreline protection infrastructure would save the area from the perennial flooding challenge they face when the river overflows its banks.

When contacted, Williams Alamene, Bayelsa Commissioner for Environment, said that he was not aware of any flooding incident.

Meanwhile, there are indications of rising water levels across the many river banks across Bayelsa in recent weeks.

Alagoa Morris, an environmentalist has urged the state government to act on the available disaster warnings and improve on its flood preparedness to mitigate the effect of any likely flooding incident.

Bayelsa was amongst the worst hit states in the 2012 flood disaster which resulted in the setting up a flood committee.