Four suspected internet fraudsters arrested in Edo

Related News

Four suspected internet fraudsters have been arrested in Benin City, Edo State, by the Nigeria police and have been handed over to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC.

The EFCC in a statement issued on Tuesday gave the names of the suspects as Shiko Romeo, Bobby Edigiu, Henry Nisike and Emmanuel Ayo.

The suspects, according to the EFCC, have reportedly confessed to their involvement in internet fraud using fake identification on Facebook.

Their victims were mostly European and American women, the statement said.

The EFCC said one of the suspects, Mr. Romeo, who claimed to be a student of the National Open University, NOUN, has revealed how he scammed the duo of K. Zamaripas and Susan of various sums of money by feigning to be in a romantic relationship using the name John Culfer in New Jersey, United States.

The suspects would be charged to court at the end of the investigation, the EFCC said.