UNIBEN fixes new date for post-UTME

The management of University of Benin, UNIBEN, said the 2017 Post-UTME admission screening earlier scheduled for Sept ember14 to 25 will now hold from September 28 to October 10.

The information is in a statement by Otasowie Oshodin, the Registrar of the institution, made available in Benin on Friday.

According to him, the screening will hold in designated centres within the Ugbowo campus of the Ivory Tower, using the Computer Based Test mode.

The registrar noted that only candidates who scored 200 and above in JAMB for the 2017/2018 UTME admission and those chose UNIBEN as first choice were eligible for the screening.

Mr. Oshodin advised candidates to visit the university’s website – www.uniben.edu from September 25 to check for their specific screening day, venue and time.

