Former Akwa Ibom first lady, Imo Isemin, is dead

Related News

Imo Isemin, the wife of the first civilian governor of Akwa Ibom State, Akpan Isemin, is dead.

Mrs. Isemin died on Wednesday in an undisclosed hospital in Uyo, an aide to the former first lady told PREMIUM TIMES Thursday afternoon at the Isemins family house, Ewet Housing Estate, Uyo.

She was said to have been taken to the hospital on Tuesday after she suddenly fell ill.

Her husband, Mr. Isemin, passed on in 2009, 16 years after leaving office as governor due to the military coup in Nigeria that brought Sani Abacha, a general, into power.

Until her death, Mrs. Isemin was a successful entrepreneur and a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state.