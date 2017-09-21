Former Akwa Ibom first lady, Imo Isemin, is dead

Late Mrs Imo Isemin

Imo Isemin, the wife of the first civilian governor of Akwa Ibom State, Akpan Isemin, is dead.

Mrs. Isemin died on Wednesday in an undisclosed hospital in Uyo, an aide to the former first lady told PREMIUM TIMES Thursday afternoon at the Isemins family house, Ewet Housing Estate, Uyo.

She was said to have been taken to the hospital on Tuesday after she suddenly fell ill.

Her husband, Mr. Isemin, passed on in 2009, 16 years after leaving office as governor due to the military coup in Nigeria that brought Sani Abacha, a general, into power.

Until her death, Mrs. Isemin was a successful entrepreneur and a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.