Foundation donates 10 classrooms to two Edo community schools

Teachers in community schools located in Edo State on Wednesday expressed delight over the construction of classrooms in their schools by a non-governmental organisation.

The NGO, Idofe Anamero Foundation, constructed 10 classrooms in the two schools, located in Ogute and Itorugbe communities in Okpella, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State.

“We are very happy about the donation. Before now we had been experiencing a lot of difficulties, we teach under leaking roofs and dilapidated buildings. When the foundation came, they saw the poor state of the school and said they will do something, now they built 6 classrooms for us with a principal’s office”, Peter Elama, the principal of one of the schools, Oguteoke secondary school, told PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr. Elama also confirmed the donation of four classrooms to the other school, Itorugbe primary school.

He, however, noted that another major challenge bedevilling the schools is a shortage of teachers.

“The major problem now is inadequate staffing. The senior and the junior secondary schools have only have one permanent teacher each. It is only volunteers and community teachers who are assisting us. We are appealing to the government to bring more teachers for us.

“They are aware of this problem because they pay us. We are on the payroll, they know the number of teachers they pay. We don’t need to tell them because they know. We send monthly returns to them.”

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo had during the commissioning of the classrooms reassured of his administration’s willingness to partner with individuals or groups who have genuine community development initiatives in the state.

The governor who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Taiwo Akerele said the founder of the foundation Dekeri Anamero was public-spirited.

“He has never shied away from community development projects. He has shown the way and has served as a guiding light to others.

“We are proud of you but the challenge is to ensure that the facility donated is properly maintained,” the governor’s aide said.

He advised that a maintenance strategy should be put in place by leaders of the community to ensure that the facilities serve the purpose for which it was built.

Also speaking at the event, former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole said he was impressed by what he saw on ground stressing that ”one must not be in government before making impacts on the lives of his people.”

Fedayo Eshieshi, an organizer for the foundation said plans are underway for more donations in the rural areas of the state.

Eshieshi said Dekeri Anamero, the sole donor of the foundation is poised to help in tackling poverty with the foundation.

“In some schools, there are no buildings at all, the students sit under the shed of trees to learn. The government cannot do everything. That is why well- meaning individuals, NGOs and foundations need to step up and help people in the rural community.”