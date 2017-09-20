Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, assigns portfolios to 20 new commissioners

Related News

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday assigned portfolios to newly appointed commissioners the state.

According to a statement posted on Facebook by one of the new appointees, Emma Okah, the new commissioners and their portfolios are as follows.

1. Barr Emma Okah – Information

2. Prof Roseline Konya – Environment

3. Chief Ibibia Walter – Transport

4. Barr Isaac Kamalu – Budget

5. Mrs Tonye Oniyide – Culture

6. Prof Kaniye Ebeku – Water Resources

7. Rt Hon Dum Dekor – Works

8. Barr Mrs Ukel Oyaghiri – Women Affairs

9. Dr Fred Kpakol – Finance

10. Hon Tamunosisi Gogo Jaja – Education

11. Prof Chike Princewill – Health

12. Hon Damiete Herbert Miller – Social Welfare

13. Hon Ruderford LongJohn – Local Govt.

14. Hon Shedrack Chukwu – Power

15. Hon Boma Iyaye – Sports

16. Hon Emeka Onowu – Special Services

17. Chief Chinedu Tasie – Housing

18. Barr Sylvanus Nwankwo – Chieftaincy

19. Mr Charles Nwogu – Agriculture

Emmanuel Aguma, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, had earlier been sworn in as attorney general and commissioner for justice, bringing the number of commissioners in the state to 20.

The governor had on August 30 sworn in 14 of the commissioners, but did not assign them portfolios. Nine of those appointees were part of the state executive council dissolved by Governor Wike in June.

Performing the swearing-in, Mr. Wike had charged the commissioners to exhibit 100 percent loyalty.

He said: “We demand 100 percent loyalty. This work deserves total commitment. When you have the opportunity to serve the state, it is a rare privilege. Therefore, you have to be committed to service.

“We are rebuilding the state because a lot went wrong during the immediate past administration of the APC. You need to put in your best.”

According to the governor, those who put in their best will be noticed by the people and rewarded in future.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike swearing-in Commissioners at the Government House Port Harcourt on Wednesday. Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike swearing-in Mrs Ibiware Ogolo as a Permanent Secretary of the Rivers State Government at the Government House Port Harcourt on Wednesday

“Once you do your work, people will notice you and appreciate the quality of your service to the state. That is why you must continue to put in your best,” he said.

He urged the commissioners to respect their oath of office and live responsibly as top officials of the state government.

“Don’t see your appointment as your time to eat because there is nothing to eat,” he said. “You are appointed to work. If you cannot meet up with the tempo of the administration, just withdraw.”