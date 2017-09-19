Delta govt hands over state transport company to private managers

Related News

The Delta State government has handed over the running of its transport company to private managers.

The company, Delta Transport Company Limited, will henceforth be managed by God is Good Motors Limited, according to an agreement between the state government and the private transport company.

The state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, said on Tuesday during the signing of the MoU at the Government House, Asaba, that the state transport company hasn’t made a single return to the government since the company was set up.

Yet the government was consistent in recapitalising the company, the governor said.

“Since 1999, I have seen Delta Line go and go down, it is because, we don’t have the expertise to run it profitably; every time it is down, government will recapitalise the company, but at the end, what we get is another set of debts to be paid,” Mr. Okowa said.

“It is only an administration that does not care for its people that will allow such to continue.

“I am glad that after following due process, I believe we made the right choice by choosing God is Good Motors to manage Delta Line, they are efficient, professionals in the transportation business and they have well-trained drivers.”

The governor said with the new arrangement, he believed that the Delta Line would grow with time and that the government would be getting returns from it in the next few years.

Chidi Ajaere, the Chairman of God is Good Motors, who signed the agreement on behalf of his company, thanked the state government for the confidence it has in the company. He assured that Delta Line would be reposition to serve the people better.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, Peter Mrakpor, signed on behalf of the state government.