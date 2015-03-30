PDP wins disputed presidential election in Rivers

The result is as follows: Registered voters- 2,324,300
Total number of accredited voters: 1,643,409
Total valid votes: 1,555,462
Rejected votes: 19,306
14 political parties participated in the poll as follows:
AA 1066
ACPN 525
AD 1104
ADC 1037
APGA 515
APC 60, 238
Hope 502
KOWA 2014
NCP 565
PDP 1,487 075
PPN 492
UPD 303
Prof John Ovwata Etu-Efeotor
VC Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, Delta State
EDITOR’S NOTE: This post has been updated to correct the vote tally for the APC. The initial figure was an error by our reporter.