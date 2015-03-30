PDP wins disputed presidential election in Rivers

Amaechi at Ikwerre

The result is as follows: Registered voters- 2,324,300
Total number of accredited voters: 1,643,409
Total valid votes: 1,555,462
Rejected votes: 19,306

14 political parties participated in the poll as follows:

AA 1066
ACPN 525
AD 1104
ADC 1037
APGA 515
APC 60, 238
Hope 502
KOWA 2014
NCP 565
PDP 1,487 075
PPN 492
UPD 303

Prof John Ovwata Etu-Efeotor
VC Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, Delta State

EDITOR’S NOTE: This post has been updated to correct the vote tally for the APC. The initial figure was an error by our reporter. 

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Cherubim

    This result doesn’t add up. Total Valid Votes 1.5m; PDP + APC Total = 2.1m. Some arithmtic issue here

    • Oluwasanmi

      Total number of registered vote is 2,537,590 meaning the they had 82% percent participation. that is not possible

      • Wale

        Cherubim was right, look at the number of valid votes.
        Numbers of registered voters is secondary, I’ve never seen 100% voters participation in any election, anywhere in the world.

        • Parasitic foolani

          But you believe Kano’s results where there was no cancellation of a single polling unit and also no rejected votes (the only state to have not a single rejected vote). Even after so many non indigenes have relocated to their country homes after the Boko haram attacks. Let us learn how to accept defeat.

        • Oluwasanmi

          Wale, i remember we had conversations. And i am happy Tinubu did not disappoint Buhari like you projected.

          • Wale

            You must be referring to the impostor; myself and yourself never had such conversation.
            go and check my posts/blogs, I knew from day one that JonTAN is not a two term president material.
            At some point, Jonatanians started on what they know how to do best, Goat and yam scheme, they stole some of our IDs, they really tried to create confusions, so bro it wasn’t me, I’m one the anybody but Jonathan.

          • Oluwasanmi

            Sorry about that . Thank you my brother, a lot of them were on this forum then. Now that their pay master lose we can not find them again.

  • Adejuwon Emmanuel

    May God save this country, my wife and i was among the people accredited in Rumualog town in ozuoba choba road portharcourt but the police and the inec official left without any of us voting that day with excused that the voting is canceled. Same thing in so many surrounding area.

  • Maitama Tambari

    There was no election at all in Rivers State. I believe the Professor has swallow to much dollars and has forgotten to do his math right which his last born could have done it with eyes closed not with dollars. INEC should take decisive action for a rerun election on 11th April.

  • Kevaj

    There was election in Rivers! You APC folks cannot cancel an election just because you shamefully lost! GO TO COURT!

  • Kevaj

    Shame on Amaechi!!! Shame, shame, shame!

  • Kevaj

    Why is it impossible for PDP to have 82% participation in Rivers state? Is that not the same percentage that APC is claiming in the North? What makes that acceptable for APC in the North, but not acceptable for PDP in the South? You must be joking! PDP is winning!

    • Nur Bukar

      No its not, the average participation in the north is 40%

  • Festuso

    This is simply impossible! Madam Patience must have written these figures in her bedroom!

  • nelly

    na wa ooo when will Africa learn to say i have lost and let the winner be , they just want to stay in power without doing something for the people

  • Progress

    This is simply ridiculous and must NOT be allowed to stand! Not that it will help Jona though. Why is the 23 states FFK was claiming? 18 states gone, 19 remaining 11 APC, 7 PDP!

  • mosun

    This man is a disgrace to d people of rivers state dat cannot read figures it shows he sign d paper infront of him under gun a disgrace to state nation and world.

  • man leader

    I was done reading after the first paragraph. I respect the first lady for her refusing to fly out because of a minor ailment. If it’s a life threatening condition, please take two presidential jets to anywhere you’ll get better treatment. I’ll respect the woman for her transparency, than a crook for his pride.