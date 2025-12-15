Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has debunked a report claiming that he said it is the turn of the South to produce the Nigerian president in 2027.

Mr El-Rufai, in a statement on Monday, described the report as fake, as he did not make such a statement in any of his speeches, interviews, or social media posts.

He urged the media and editors to uphold their responsibility and not amplify fake news.

Mr El-Rufai, a member of the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC), is challenging the reelection of President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

Read below Mr El-Rufai’s response

Fake comment on 2027

My attention has been drawn to a trending fake news item alleging that I specified which region of the country should produce the president in 2027.

This is an untrue claim, despite its virality. I did not say so in any of my speeches, interviews or social media posts. I have my own verifiable platforms on social media where I speak my mind and own my opinions.

I wish to reiterate that no views may be attributable to me unless those I explicitly express on my social media platforms or during interviews with respected media platforms. It is also wrong and improper to attribute to me opinion articles from other authors which I may post on my handles as a contribution to the national conversation. These caveats are crucial as we confront both irresponsible politicking and the deliberate misuse of social media for spreading fake news.

The wilful attribution to me of claims I did not make by a fake news platform is no excuse to treat such platforms with any seriousness. In this age of turmoil and falsehood, the always-important obligation to verify before posting has become ever more crucial. In this instance, a few senior editors seem to have ignored this duty. Society loses if media leaders join the most irresponsible actors on social media in the unedifying olympics of fiction and fakery. Everyone should live up to their responsibility.

Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai

15th December 2025