The Kebbi House of Assembly on Thursday passed the state’s 2026 appropriation budget of N642.9 billion presented to it by Governor Nasir Idris on 27 November.

The passage of the budget followed a report presented by a Joint Committee on Finance and Appropriation and that of Budget Monitoring, Economic Planning and Due Process of the assembly.

Presenting the report, the Chairman of the committee, Adamu Muhammad (APC- Ngaski), confirmed the retention of the budget figures earlier submitted by Governor Nasir Idris.

He said the house, after the second reading of the bill, referred it to the joint committee for scrutiny and mandated it to report back on 4 December.

According to him, the committee worked “tirelessly within limited time” to thoroughly examine the document in collaboration with Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Mr Muhammad said the committee’s observations did not affect the overall budget size or its recurrent and capital components.

He stated that the recurrent revenue remained N163.57 billion, representing 25 per cent of the total budget, while the capital revenue stayed at N479.36 billion, representing 75 per cent.

He reaffirmed the total 2026 budget figure of N642.93 billion as presented by the governor.

The chairman urged the house to consider and adopt the committee’s report, to pave the way for further legislative action and eventual transmission to Gov. Idris for assent.

Salisu Maikasuwa (APC-Sakaba) presented the motion for third reading, which was seconded by Muhammad Garba-Bena (APC-Danko-Wasagu).

The Speaker of the House, Muhammad Usman-Zuru, who presided over the plenary session, put the motion to a voice vote, and the lawmakers unanimously adopted the passage.

Usman-Zuru commended the committee for a job well done, describing it as a thorough and excellent job.

(NAN)