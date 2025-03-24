The embattled 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, has relocated from the emirate’s mini palace to his residence at the Mandawari area of the metropolis ahead of the Sallah durbar procession.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how tension is brewing in the state following the announcement of plans by the two rival emirs, Mr Ado Bayero and Lamido Sanusi, to participate in the Sallah durbar processions – a ritual marking the end of Ramadan fasting.

The two men have claimed the emirship position since the state government removed Mr Bayero last May and reinstated his deposed predecessor, Mr Sanusi, under a new emirates law.

Mr Ado Bayero is challenging his removal in court. On Sunday, a viral video showed him cheered by residents as he drove past the main emir’s palace where Mr Sanusi resides.

Residents said he was hosted by Mandawari community leaders, including his neighbour, the former Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, to a special Ramadan iftar. PREMIUM TIMES cannot confirm the personalities present at that moment.

It was the first time Mr Ado Bayero had returned to his Mandawari residence since May last year when he surprisingly returned from a trip to Kano a day after Mr Sanusi was formally reinstated.

Insiders said Mr Ado Bayero supervised an ongoing revonation of the residence ahead of the Sallah durbar procession. He is expected to begin the procession at the Mandawari residence and end it at the Nasarawa GRA mini palace.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

On Tuesday, Governor Abba Yusuf directed the state’s emirate councils to commence preparations for the Sallah durbar procession.

Following the governor’s directive, Mr Ado Bayero informed the security agencies of his intention to conduct a durbar in a letter signed by his private secretary, Abdullahi Kwaru.

The letter said Mr Ado Bayero will also celebrate his fifth anniversary as the Emir of Kano.

“The purpose of this letter is to formally notify the security agencies in Kano State particularly the Police Force that year’s Sallah events co-incided with fifth anniversary of his Highness on the throne of his forefathers with assurance that all activities will be conducted peacefully”, Mr Ado Bayero stated.

The two claimants to the Kano stool have since been installed in two different palaces.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

