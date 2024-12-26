The Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu, said he has demanded the investigation of the killing of civilians in military airstrikes at Gidan Sama and Rumtuwa villages in Silame Local Government Area of the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that at least 10 civilians were reportedly killed on Christmas day in the airstrikes against Lakurawa terrorists.

Governor Aliyu said in a statement that he was “in direct communication with the leadership of the Nigerian Army to ensure a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to this tragedy.”

He added that the state government would do everything it can to support the affected families and engage with the relevant authorities to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Below is the full statement from the governor

It is with a heavy heart that I address you following the tragic incident in the communities of Gidan Bisa and Runtuwa in the Silame Local Government Area. This heartbreaking event, caused by an accidental misfire from the Nigerian Army, has claimed the lives of innocent citizens and left several others injured.

As your governor, I am deeply saddened by this avoidable loss of life. On behalf of the government and the people of Sokoto State, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. We also pray for the swift recovery of those injured in this unfortunate incident.

I want to assure you that I am in direct communication with the leadership of the Nigerian Army to ensure a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to this tragedy. The state government will do everything within its power to support the affected families and engage with the relevant authorities to prevent such occurrences in the future.

This is a time for us to stand united as a community. I urge all residents to remain calm and pray for peace in our state and nation. May the Almighty comfort the bereaved families and grant eternal rest to the departed souls.

I visited the affected areas to assess the situation firsthand and have directed a donation of N20 million along with 100 bags of assorted food items to the families of the deceased. This support is intended to alleviate their suffering and cover the medical bills of those hospitalized due to their injuries from the bombardment.

Together, we will overcome this difficult moment and work towards ensuring that such tragedies do not happen again. – AAS

