President Bola Ahmed Tinubu shares in the pain of loss with the Muslim Ummah over the passing at the age of 84, the highly revered Islamic Scholar Sheikh Muyideen Ajani Bello.
President Tinubu affirms that the cerebral scholar lived to serve the Almighty Allah and humanity with his unusual insight into the Holy Quran, depth of wisdom, and the gift of interpretation, which provided peace, comfort, and guidance for many.
The President believes Sheikh Muyideen Ajani Bello’s discovery of divine purpose at an early age and commitment to long hours of prayers, studying, and meditation shaped his message and the destiny of many Muslims within and outside the country.
President Tinubu acknowledges the Islamic cleric’s unwavering position on charity, peace, and civil order, frequently counselling leaders on the importance of trust, honesty, and fairness as cornerstones for good governance.
|
READ ALSO: Muyideen Bello, popular Nigerian Islamic cleric, is dead
The President prays that Almighty Allah will receive the soul of the departed cleric and comfort his family while urging an approximation of his legacies during his sojourn on earth.
Bayo Onanuga
Special Adviser to the President
(Information & Strategy)
December 6, 2024
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999