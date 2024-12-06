Security agents on Friday morning stalled a ceremony at the Kano Emir’s Palace where the emir, Lamido Sanusi, was scheduled to inaugurate a district head for one of the emirates scrapped earlier this year.
Mr Sanusi was scheduled to turban the newly appointed Wamban Kano, Munir Sanusi, as district head of Bichi.
However, security operatives blocked the palace’s entrance to prevent the event from being held.
Governor Abba Kabir dissolved the Bichi Emirate in May and downgraded it to a district under the Kano Emirate.
|
The governor also removed Mr Ado- Bayero as the Kano emir and returned Mr Sanusi to the position.
The police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Kiyawa, did not respond to multiple phone calls from our reporter.
But a senior police officer told PREMIUM TIMES off the record that the development was in enforcement of a court order.
A court had barred Mr Sanusi and his rival, Aminu Ado-Bayero, from carrying out emirate activities pending the determination of a court case on their dispute over the Kano throne.
The Federal High Court nullified the Kano Emirate Council (Amendment No. 2) Law, 2024, in June. This law scrapped four of the state’s five emirates councils.
The court also voided Mr Sanusi’s appointment as Emir of Kano and ordered all parties involved to maintain the status quo pending an appeal.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999