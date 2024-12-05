Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara, on Wednesday, presented an Appropriation Bill of N545 billion to the State House of Assembly for the 2025 fiscal year.
Presenting the budget at the state assembly’s chamber, Governor Lawal said the 2025 budget comprises 28 per cent recurrent expenditure amounting to N151,680,000, while the capital expenditure stood at N393,334,575, representing 72 per cent.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the proposed budget is a little higher than the 2024 appropriation.
Mr Lawal described the 2025 proposed budget as a response to reforms and inflationary trends impacting different sectors across the country.
|
The governor noted with satisfaction that the 2024 budget had been implemented up to nearly 100 per cent, and major projects were almost completed.
“The increase in the 2025 appropriation bill is attributed to reforms and inflationary trends affecting most sectors,” Mr Lawal explained.
READ ALSO: Governor Lawal bans all non-statutory deductions from Zamfara workers’ salaries
Responding, the Speaker, Bilyaminu Moriki, described the budget proposal as timely and a welcome development.
Mr Moriki assured the governor of timely approval of the budget proposal by the assembly.
He also affirmed the lawmakers’ commitment to the success of the present administration’s rescue policy in the state.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999