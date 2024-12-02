The Kaduna State governor, Uba Sani, has commissioned a 25-bed primary healthcare centre and a skills acquisition centre in Tudun Biri, the community devastated by a military drone attack last December.

A statement by the governor’s chief press secretary, Ibrahim Musa, on Sunday, said the two facilities will provide comprehensive medical services, including surgical and ophthalmological care, and empower the residents

Mr Musa said the government also distributed 300 bags (50kg) of rice, 300 bags of maize and 500 bags of NPK fertiliser to the people of the community and surrounding villages.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how over 80 people were killed on the night of 3 December 2023, when an army drone erroneously bombed villagers celebrating the annual Maolud Nabbiy.

Following the incident, Governor Sani, during a visit to Tudun Biri, pledged to provide social amenities like roads, water, schools, hospitals and a skills acquisition centre for the community.

On Sunday, the governor commissioned the healthcare centre equipped with an ambulance and the skills acquisition centre.

In his remarks at the ceremony, Mr Sani said his administration has prioritised human capital development because it is the surest path to lifting people out of poverty.

“The Skills Acquisition Centre will equip Tudun Biri youths with the skills to be employable and even be employers themselves. The Primary Healthcare Centre will cater to the health needs of the people and enhance their productivity,” he said.

The governor also pledged to continue to work with security agencies and key stakeholders from Tudun Biri to enhance the security of this community.

“We shall continue to count on your support and cooperation as we work assiduously to better the lives of the people of this great community.’’

“Tudun Biri community occupies a special place in our hearts. That is why we wasted no time creating an access road to this community and commencing the construction of projects. The Kaduna State Government is constructing houses in Tudun Biri to resettle those affected by the unfortunate incident,’’ he said.

“People of Tudun Biri have been benefitting from our various social intervention programmes including palliatives distribution, entrepreneurship initiatives, and distribution of vital agricultural inputs.

‘’ We have also prioritised Tudun Biri in the implementation of the federal government’s social intervention programmes in Kaduna State. Several projects are being executed here. More are coming. We shall ensure that we fulfil our promises to the community.

‘’We are also following up on all the pledges made to the community by individuals, institutions and corporate organizations,’’ Governor Uba Sani had promised.

The governor also expressed satisfaction with the progress of a six-kilometre asphalt road being constructed by the state government to link Tudun Biri with the Kaduna International Airport, adding that the road will be completed in the next four months.

