Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani has sacked the pioneer commissioner of Internal Security, Samuel Aruwan, in a major cabinet reshuffle.

The development was announced in a statement signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Musa, on Saturday.

Mr Sani also appointed Ibrahim Mohammed as the new Commissioner of Finance

Below is the list of new appointees

(1) James Atung Kanyip, Ph.D – Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs

(2) Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed – Commissioner for Finance

(3) Barde Yunana Markus – Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs

(4) Farida Abubakar Ahmed – Executive Director (Radio), Kaduna State Media Corporation (KSMC)

(5) Vitus Azuka Ewuzie – Senior Special Assistant, Legal Matters

(6) Francis Damina – Senior Special Assistant, Research and Documentation

(7) Victor Mathew Bobai – Senior Special Assistant – Public Affairs

(8) Abdulmutallib Isah – Senior Special Assistant, Special Duties

(9) Abdulhaleem Ishaq Ringim – Special Assistant, Economic Matters

Background

Mr Aruwan was appointed by former Governor Nasir El-Rufai in 2019 and was named the first commissioner of Internal Security when the ministry was created by Mr El-Rufa’i.

Before his deployment to the security ministry, he was the senior special assistant to the governor on media from 2015 to 2019.

In October, the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) asked the state government to suspend Mr Aruwan and three others for alleged breach of trust.

According to PR Nigeria on November 8, Mr Aruwan’s trial involves six charges centred on alleged false asset declaration involving omission and refusal to declare his accounts with certain Nigerian banks while serving as a government official.

Mr Aruwan, Bada Shizzer, and Abdullahi Mohammed are the other serving officials being prosecuted for asset declaration breaches by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

