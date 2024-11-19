The Upper Shari’a Court in Kano has dismissed an adultery case filed against the Jigawa State Commissioner for Special Duties, Auwal Sankara, for lack of merit.

The judge, Ibrahim Sarki-Yola, also cautioned the Kano Hisbah Board to always duly investigate its cases before presenting them before the court of law.

The judge said allegations against prominent individuals must be handled with care to avoid unnecessary tarnishing of reputations.

The case was filed by Nasiru Buba, the husband of Tasleem Baba-Nabegu, who accused his wife and Mr Sankara of having illicit affairs.

“Following the investigation by the office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police, the report shows there is no evidence to prove that there was any illicit affair between Auwal Danladi Sankara and Tasleem Baba Nabegu,” the judge stated.

The court observed that the complainant and his legal representatives failed to appear before the court to contest the police findings.

“Since the complainant and his lawyers are not present to challenge the submission by the police, I have no choice but to strike out the case,” the judge stated.

Regarding the development, Mr Sankara’s counsel, Sadam Suleiman, expressed satisfaction with the judgement.

“We have always maintained that our client is innocent. The court has affirmed this by clearing his name based on the police investigation,” Mr Suleiman said.

Meanwhile, Rabiu Shu’aibu, counsel for Mrs Baba-Nabegu, vowed to pursue legal action against Mr Buba for defamation.

“We will discuss with our client to explore the possibility of filing a case against Nasiru Buba, as he has defamed her name,” Mr Shu’aibu said.

He said the ruling ends a highly publicised case that drew attention across Jigawa State, highlighting the importance of evidence and due process in such allegations.

