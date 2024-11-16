The Jigawa State Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has approved the appointment of 19 new Shariah Court Judges.
This is contained in a statement by the commission’s Director of Protocol and Publicity, Abbas Wangara, in Dutse on Saturday.
Mr Wangara also quoted the commission’s secretary, Auwal Dan’azumi, as saying that the commission also promoted 157 staff.
The statement also announced the appointment of Nazir Habu as the acting Director of Finance and Supply of the High Court of Justice following the retirement of the former director who attained 35 years in service.
(NAN)
