The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has replaced Olusola Ebiseni as the Labour Party (LP) candidate with Olorunfemi Festus.

The commission, in an update on its X social media platform on Friday, said Mr Ebiseni’s replacement with Mr Festus was in obedience to a judgement of the Court of Appeal.

The appellate court ordered INEC to restore the name of Mr Festus as LP candidate in the Saturday election.

The Commission said it was served with the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the Court of Appeal’s judgment on Thursday, Nov. 14, which set aside the judgment of the Federal High Court (FHC), Abuja Division.

“The FHC, in suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1105/2024 had on Sept. 27 ordered the Commission to accept Ebiseni as the candidate of the LP for the 2024 Ondo State Governorship election.

“However, in the appeal with reference number CA/ABJ/CV/1172/2024 filed by the LP, the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division struck out the judgment of the FHC for lack of jurisdiction.

“In obedience to the court order, the commission has restored Festus, whose name was first published as the LP candidate for the 2024 Ondo Governorship election and uploaded same to our website for public information,” INEC posted.

(NAN)

