The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has announced a $100 million partnership deal to develop 100 megawatts of electricity for its business franchise areas – Kano, Katsina, and Jigawa states.

The company said the partnering deal aims to develop a “Safe Grid” for the three states towards reducing their reliance on the national grid.

KEDCO’s spokesperson, Sani Bala, in a statement, said that the partnership deal also aimed to provide a 24-hour power supply to key industries, commercial hubs, and critical government infrastructure.

Mr Bala said the project would build the first 20 megawatts of power plant with utility under an Emergency Project valued at $20 million and would be operational by the end of the year.

He said KEDCO would also purchase electricity from the 10-megawatt ‘Haske Solar Power Plant’ built by the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA and the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI).

Mr Bala said KEDCO also planned to buy from the 16 megawatts combined capacities from Tiga and Challawa Hydroelectric power projects built by the Kano State government.

Also, the official said the company is discussing with the Federal Ministry of Power taking over and completing the 10 megawatt Katsina Wind Farm project and supplying the electricity generates into the ‘Safe Grid’.

