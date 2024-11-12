The Police Command in Jigawa has confirmed 10 people dead in an accident that occurred at Yanfari village in Taura Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, Lawal Shiisu, made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday in Dutse.

Mr Shiisu said that a Toyota Hummer bus, with registration number: HDJ 631 YDD, conveying 11 passengers from Kano to Hadejia, hit a parked trailer, with registration number: RGN 180 ZC and somersaulted.

He said that the driver of the bus, along with nine passengers, died on the spot.

“A police patrol team attached to Taura division raced to the scene and evacuated the corpses to Hadejia General Hospital for medical examinations.

“The doctor on call certified all the 10 passengers dead, while one passenger was admitted at Majia Primary Health Care Centre and he is responding to treatment,” the police spokesperson said.

He said that the command had launched an investigation into the incident, adding that anyone found guilty would face legal consequences.

(NAN)

