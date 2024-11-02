The Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, says that from January, patients will be provided free treatment for diabetics, hypertension, and sickle cell in state-owned health facilities.

The governor expressed concern about the rising number of cases of the diseases among the vulnerable population in the state.

He stated this on Thursday at the Annual Physician Week, which the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) organised in Hadejia Local Government Area.

The NMA organised the event in Hadejia town to raise awareness of the prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease in the Hadejia Emirate.

The governor, represented by Abdullahi Kainuwa, the state’s commissioner for Health, also said the administration plans to complete free kidney dialysis centres at the headquarters of the five emirate councils of the state—Dutse, Hadejia, Kazaure, Ringim, and Gumel—by March next year.

“The government is establishing dialysis centres in all the five emirate headquarters of the state. So far, the government has added two dialysis machines in Hadejia Hospital. We intend to make dialysis free of charge for all patients from Jigawa state by March next year”, Mr Kainuwa stated.

Diabetics, hypertension, and sickle cell

Mr Kainuwa, a medical doctor, said diabetes and hypertension contribute to chronic kidney disease, so the government is committed to holistically addressing the problems.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“The incidences of diabetes and hypertension are skyrocketing, and everybody knows the contribution of diabetes and hypertension to chronic kidney disease.

“In the year 2023, 147,924 visits were made by patients to Jigawa Hospitals for treatment of hypertension.

“In 2023, about 94,000 visits were made to diabetics, and about 9,448 visits were made to those with sickle cell disease.

“The governor has directed that starting in January of next year, the treatment of hypertension, diabetes, and sickle cell disease will be free in the state,” Mr Kainuwa said.

He added that the government had offered assistance to the group spending huge amounts on sickness treatment.

Prevalence of kidney disease in Hadejia axis

Some researchers who spoke at the event said they were investigating rampant cases of Kidney diseases in the Hadejia Valley,

The Hadejia Valley, which transverses Zakirai in Kano State up to Nguru and Gashua in Yobe State, has the country’s highest rate of kidney diseases.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

