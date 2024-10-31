Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has approved a new minimum wage of N72,000 for civil servants in the state, with effect from November.
The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibraheem Musa, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Kaduna on Thursday.
Mr Musa said that the approval of the new minimum wage was part of the Sani-led administration’s commitment to workers’ welfare.
He also said that the move aimed to improve the living conditions of low-income, vulnerable, and underserved communities.
|
He highlighted the governor’s longstanding commitment to advancing workers’ rights, enhancing their welfare, and supporting disadvantaged groups in the state.
In addition to the new wage policy, he said that the governor would also launch a free transport scheme for civil servants, introducing 100 CNG-powered buses to provide daily transportation to and from work.
According to him, the scheme, designed to ease financial burdens and improve productivity, will be managed by a Joint Management Committee composed of NLC, TUC, and state government representatives.
Mr Musa restated the present administration’s commitment to implementing policies that, with the support of the citizens, would uplift the less privileged and make the state a model for social welfare programmes.
