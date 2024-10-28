Some experts and civil servants in Kaduna, Kano, and Katsina States in North-west Nigeria have welcomed the recent autonomy granted to local governments, describing it as a new dawn for them.

A Supreme Court judgement recently stopped the State and Local Government Joint Account and granted autonomy to the country’s 774 LGAs.

A professor at the Faculty of Law, Bayero University, Kano, and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mamman Lawan-Yusufari, said the judgement would improve governance and development across Nigeria.

Mr Lawan-Yusufari told NAN in Kano that the judgement would strengthen local governments’ independence as a step towards breaking financial constraints, especially in regions that heavily depend on governments’ support.

“For years, local governments in Nigeria have not been functioning well due to the lack of financial autonomy.

“The states have not been allowing them to work properly, and this has worsened the poverty problem, especially in the northern part of the country where there is so much reliance on government,” he said.

According to him, states where there are local development areas would have to devise means of funding those areas because certainly, there would not be allocations to them from the federal level.

He said, “Only the 774 local governments contained in the constitution are recognised as valid levels of government that can share from the public treasury.”

Mr Lawan-Yusufari called on the state governments to comply fully with the judgement for development to thrive.

He said, “Compliance with this ruling will not only be in line with the rule of law but will also promote the broader interests of the nation by fostering a more balanced distribution of resources and addressing poverty at the grassroots level.”

However, he advised the local governments to use their resources effectively to achieve development and change, driving improvements in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and economic opportunities for all.

Sani Umar, a Kano resident, urged the government to fully support the implementation of this financial autonomy and avoid creating barriers.

He said, “This autonomy could finally empower LGAs in Kano to implement projects that directly benefit our communities, such as improved healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

“With financial autonomy, LGAs in Kano could start taking charge of primary education, health centres, and rural road construction projects often managed at the state level.”

Mr Umar said local governments should be allowed to function independently with their funds, which will enhance transparency and ensure that funds reach the people they’re meant for.

“Accountability measures should also be strengthened to prevent misuse of funds at the LGA level, and citizens should be informed and involved in how funds are utilised,” he said.

Edward Auta, a public policy analyst based in Kaduna, said that, in accordance with the Supreme Court judgment, local government council polls were to be conducted by the State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECOM).

According to him, Kaduna State does not have LCDAs under the present administration.

Mr Auta said: “The programmes and projects the state government may likely hand off to the LG elected officials will include security, rural infrastructure like roads, water, electrification, primary healthcare, and basic education.

“Others will be management of the payrolls of the various LGAs, among others, which were hitherto funded by the joint state and local government account under the supervision of the ministry for local governments.

“This, in turn, is expected to help reduce corruption and mismanagement of public funds long-standing issues in Nigeria’s governance system.”

He said on the issue of LCDAs, there haven’t been functional LCDAs in Kaduna State but hoped that with time there might be.

Also, Williams Matthew, a social commentator, said the Supreme Court’s ruling concerning local government autonomy would relieve the governors of some burdens.

Mr Mathew said the local officials must manage themselves, especially with the upcoming minimum wage.

“The local officials will have to balance effectiveness in delivering basic services such as healthcare, education and infrastructure at the grassroots level. They can also invest in building new schools, upgrading roads and transportation networks to enhance connectivity and much more.

“With more control over their expenditure, local governments will be held to higher standards of accountability and will be required to report on their financial activities and outcomes,” Mr Matthew said.

However, he applauded the Supreme Court for addressing the imbalance of power and resources, saying it would lead to more targeted and effective local governance.

Also, the Coalition of CSOs in Katsina State said over the years, the control of joint accounts by state governments has crippled the functions and effectiveness of the local governments.

Abdulrahman Abdullahi, the coalition chairman, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina, said the state/local government joint account has deprived development in the local government as the government tier that is closest to the people.

“This stopped the local governments from implementing developmental projects, providing social amenities and responding to public requests at the local level, giving the people limited access to basic services from the government.

“Even insecurity, which has been a major bane of progress in our states, can be addressed by granting financial autonomy to the local governments. With funds, the LGAs can plan and implement security promotion activities at the local government level, therefore addressing the menace,” Mr Abdullahi said.

Kabir Adamu, a retired local government employee in the state, said that if the councils operated their accounts, there would be more development at the grassroots.

“The issue of political thugs and other politicians dominating the Government House seeking assistance would have been a thing of the past,” Mr Adamu said. (NAN)

