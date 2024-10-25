The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, said on Friday that attacks by armed groups have reduced in the state.

Mr Sani, who spoke in Abuja after a meeting with President Tinubu, also said his administration has successfully reduced the number of out-of-school children in the state.

“In the last few months, we have not had any major security problems in Kaduna,” he said.

The governor said the reduction in attacks was due to the activities of his administration.

“We have had a very robust collaboration with security agencies in Kaduna State,” he said. “We also increase the level of synergy between the security agencies, government and other relevant stakeholders that have been helping the state in terms of intelligence gathering and sharing.”

Details later…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

