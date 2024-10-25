The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, said on Friday that attacks by armed groups have reduced in the state.
Mr Sani, who spoke in Abuja after a meeting with President Tinubu, also said his administration has successfully reduced the number of out-of-school children in the state.
“In the last few months, we have not had any major security problems in Kaduna,” he said.
The governor said the reduction in attacks was due to the activities of his administration.
|
“We have had a very robust collaboration with security agencies in Kaduna State,” he said. “We also increase the level of synergy between the security agencies, government and other relevant stakeholders that have been helping the state in terms of intelligence gathering and sharing.”
Details later…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999