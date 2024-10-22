A Kano State Hisbah Board official, Aliyu Dakata, has denied accusing the Jigawa commissioner of Special Duties, Auwal Sankara, of sexual misconduct.

On Friday, the morality police said its officials arrested Mr Sankara in an uncompleted building with a married woman, Tasleem Nabegu.

The board’s director-general, Abba, said the arrest followed a complaint by Mrs Nabegu’s brother-in-law of miconduct by Mr Sankara.

But in an interview with Freedom Radio, on Monday, Mr Dakata, who led the operation that arrested Mr Sankara, said he never granted an interview accusing him of having an illicit affair with the married woman.

“The voice circulating on social media is not mine; I did not speak to anyone directly or indirectly after the operation. I did not interrogated him (Mr Sankara), talkless of him confessing in the purported audio as being speculated in some quarters.

“During the operation, I met the woman at the said residence inside her car making phone call while Mr Sankara was discussing with his security guard somewhere in the same compound before we arrested them,” the Hisbah official said.

Also, Mrs Nabegu’s lawyer, Rabiu Shuaibu, said she has not been with her husband for about a year due to domestic violence.

“Tasleem has been separated from her husband for over 10 months and is running a business to support her children.

“On the day in question, she was delivering food to (Mr) Sankara, who had placed an order, unaware that her husband was tracking her movements,” the lawyer explained in the Radio programme.

Meanwhile, the Hisbah Commander, Aminu Daurawa, on Tuesday declared Mr Sankara and one Ahmed Dantata, wanted for failing to honour the invitation of the board on Monday.

Mr Dantata was declared wanted for failing to produce Mr Sankara after securing his bail.

Mr Daurawa said Mr Sankara was granted bail on the condition that he would appear before the command whenever the need arose.

He said the woman’s husband’s agreed to settle the matter out of court but Mr Sankara refused to report to Hisbah for the settlement.

“The complainant agreed to reconcile with Mr Sankara due to his two children. We agreed to this and invited him to come for the reconciliation.”

Mr Sankara has vowed to take legal action over what he called the baseless allegations against him.

He said the allegation was politically motivated.

“These allegations are entirely false and malicious. I have utmost respect for the institution of marriage and would never engage in such behaviour. This is a deliberate attempt to tarnish my reputation,” he said.

