The trend of state ruling parties dominating local government elections continued on Saturday as the All Progressives Congress (APC) swept the polls in Kaduna and Kogi states.

In most states that have conducted the elections this year, voter turnout was low, and the opposition parties have alleged malpractice by the state government-run electoral commissions. The states where local elections have been held recently cut across party lines, with the ruling parties winning virtually all the seats in Ebonyi, Bauchi, Kebbi, Kwara, Imo, Enugu and others.

On Saturday, the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission returned the ruling APC candidates as the winners of all the chairmanship and councillorship seats in the state’s 23 local government areas.

In Kogi, the ruling party also won all 21 chairmanship seats and 239 councillorship seats.

Eight political parties presented candidates for the elections in Kaduna State.

The chairman of the commission, Hajara Mohammed, announced the results.

“We commend the people of Kaduna State, especially the voters who came out in their numbers to exercise their democratic franchise.

“By the power vested in the Commission, I hereby wish to confirm the results earlier collected and returned by the returning officers. I am confirming these results as follows: APC won the 23 local government chairmanship positions and the 255 ward councillorship positions across the state,” the chairman declared.

The state’s local governments are Birnin-Gwari, Chikun, Igabi, Ikara, Jaba, Jema’a, Kachia, Kaduna North, and Kaduna South.

The others are Kagarko, Kajuru, Kaura, Kauru, Kubau, Kudan, Lere, Makarfi, Sabon Gari, Sanga, Soba, Zango-Kataf, and Zaria.

APC repeats feat in Kogi

In Kogi State, Mamman Nda-Eri, chairman of the state Independent Electoral Commission (KOSIEC), announced the results in Lokoja and said the ruling party candidates took every seat.

Mr Nda-Eri said the election was peaceful, free, fair, and credible.

“APC performed excellently; it cleared all the chairmanship and councillorship positions, leaving nothing to the other 18 political parties that took part in the election,” Mr Nda-Eri said.

“The results declared at the headquarters were earlier declared at the various collations centres by the respective Returning Officers.

“As Chairman of KOSIEC, I hereby confirm the results earlier collated and returned by the returning officers,” he said.

He thanked the electoral officials, security operatives, observers, and newsmen for their support, which made the election a success.

PDP reject results

However, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State swiftly rejected the results, saying the election did not take place anywhere in the state.

The party’s spokesperson, Maria Dogo, stated this in an interview with Daily Trust newspaper.

“Election materials were taken to local government offices without contacting party agents and there were no result sheets among the materials.

“This is unacceptable and we want to tell the general public that the local government election was not held in Kaduna,” Mr Dogo said.

Governor Sani commends elections

Earlier, after casting his votes at LEA School Kawo, Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani spoke with journalists and expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the local government elections across the state.

According to him the elections had been generally free, fair, and peaceful.

States have rushed to conduct local government elections after the Supreme Court ruled that federal allocations can only be released to elected local councils in a suit seeking to enforce local government autonomy.

(NAN)

