The Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, has suspended his Commissioner of Special Duties, Auwalu Sankara, who was allegedly caught in a compromising position with a married woman.

Mr Sankara’s suspension was announced in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Bala Ibrahim.

He said the suspension was made to allow for an investigation into allegations made by the Kano State Hisbah Board.

On Friday, the board said Mr Sankara was arrested in an uncompleted building in the company of a married woman.

The board’s director-general, Abba Sufi, said the commissioner’s arrest followed a complaint by the woman’s brother-in-law, accusing Mr Sankara of improper conduct.

Reacting to the development, the Jigawa State government said the claims by Hisbah necessitate a thorough examination to uphold the integrity of the state administration.

Mr Bala said Governor Namadi was commited to accountability and ethical standards in governance.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“The suspension is a precautionary measure intended to facilitate a fair investigation.

“We take all allegations seriously and are dedicated to upholding the trust of Jigawa citizens in the government,” Mr Ibrahim said in the statement.

Investigation committee set up

The statement said the reports caused embarrassment and degradation to the reputation of the State Government.

It said the government felt compelled to set up a committee to investigate the allegations.

The committee to be chaired by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Ibrahim, has the Commissioner for Information, Youth, Sports and Culture, Sagir Ahmed, as member.

Other members are the Commissioner for Basic Education, Lawal Danzomo, and special adviser to the governor on security matters, Usman Muhammad and the private secretary to the Governor, Muhammad Garin-Gabas.

The Committee has two weeks to submit its report.

Denial

Meanwhile, Mr Sankara has dismissed the allegation as false and baseless.

“My attention has been drawn to a recent media report alleging that I, Auwal D. Sankara, Commissioner for Special Duties in the Jigawa State Government, have been arrested by the Kano Hisbah Command on charges of having an affair with a married woman.

“I wish to categorically state that these allegations are entirely false, baseless, and malicious, aimed at tarnishing my reputation. I urge the general public to disregard this fabricated story, which has been concocted by certain political elements to damage my character and integrity.

READ ALSO: Jigawa commissioner denies having affair with married woman

“As a married man, I have the utmost respect for the institution of marriage and would never engage in actions that violate its sanctity. I remain committed to upholding the values and principles that I stand for.

“I am taking this matter seriously and will pursue legal action against those responsible for spreading this false information and attempting to cause harm to my person,” Mr Sankara said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

