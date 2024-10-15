The Federal High Court has sentenced one Yakubu Aminu to 200 hours of community service following his arraignment by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), for carrying out bureau de change businesses without a valid license.
In another case also filed by the anti-graft agency, the Kwara State High Court also convicted two men, Abdullahi Omotosho and Akeem Salaudeeen, of internet fraud.
The Ilorin zonal directorate of the EFCC had on 9 October arraigned the three men before the two courts.
Mr Aminu was arrested in July at Chikanda Market in Yashikira District of Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State for allegedly running a bureau de change without a valid licence from the Central Bank of Nigeria.
The EFCC told the federal court that Mr Aminu’s action was contrary to Section 15 (5) of the Banks and other Financial Institutions Act, 2020 and punishable under Section 57 (5) (B) of the same Act.”
Mr Aminu pleaded guilty to the charge, following which Justice Abimbola Awogboro sentenced him to 200 hours of community service without an option of a fine.
The judge also ordered that the sum of 50,000 CFA and N368,500 recovered from him at the point of arrest be forfeited to the federal government.
At the state high court, the EFCC said it found N4,069,000 in the United Bank of Africa Plc accounts of Akeem Salaudeen and Abdullahi Omotosho, between 3 December 2018 and 8 November 2024.
The accused persons pleaded guilty to the charge.
Justice Hammed Gegele, thereafter, sentenced them to six months imprisonment each with an option of N150,000 fine.
The judge also ordered that the N4,069,000, two phones recovered from them, as well as another $600 recovered from Mr Omotosho, be forfeited to the federal government.
