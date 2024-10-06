The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sokoto State chapter, on Saturday re-elected its Chairman, Bello Goronyo, along with other executive members to lead the party’s affairs for the next four years.

The election, which was endorsed by the delegates from the state’s 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs), took place in the presence of party stakeholders and officials from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Announcing the results, Mukhtar Muhammad, chairman of the State Delegates’ Congress, described the election as free, fair, and credible.

“I testify that the election was conducted without any rancour, in full compliance with the law,” Mr Muhammad stated, expressing appreciation to the delegates for their commitment to the exercise.

According to Mr Muhammad, Mr Goronyo and 39 other executives were duly elected by 2,567 delegates from the 23 LGAs.

In his remarks, a senator, Aminu Tambuwal (PDP-Sokoto South), leader of PDP in the state, commended the delegates, INEC, and stakeholders for the smooth conduct of the exercise.

Mr Tambuwal, the immediate past governor of the state, pledged support to the newly elected executives.

“I assure you that PDP members will continue to work as one family to support your efforts and ensure the party’s success in the 2027 general elections.

“The task ahead is critical, and we must continue striving to achieve our goals,” he said.

Mr Tambuwal emphasised the need for unity among the stakeholders, saying that addressing the country’s challenges, particularly insecurity and economic hardship, requires collective action.

Goronyo, in his acceptance speech, acknowledged the significance of the mandate and expressed his commitment to reclaiming both the state and the country for the PDP.

“We are honoured by the confidence placed in us, and we will work closely with all party members and stakeholders to ensure PDP’s success across the state,” he said.

Mr Goronyo disclosed that new strategies would be adopted to foster all-inclusive participation.

Some of the returned executive members included: Aliyu Muhammad (Deputy Chairman) and Abubakar Zaki (Secretary).

Others were Muhammad Dangwaggo (Vice Chairman, Sokoto Central), Sule Magaji (Vice Chairman, Sokoto South), and Hassan Rabah (Vice Chairman, Sokoto East).

Other elected officers were Yahaya Ibrahim (Treasurer), Nasiru Yahaya (Financial Secretary), Hassan Sanyinnawal (Public Relations Officer), and Chika Shuni (Organising Secretary).

The positions of Legal Adviser, Women Leader, Youth Leader, and Auditor were also filled by Abdulrahman Abubakar, Zainab Naseer, Mustapha Binji, and Nasiru Kware, respectively.

(NAN)

