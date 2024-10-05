Four operatives of the Katsina State Community Watch Corps (CWC) and two vigilante members were killed when terrorists ambushed them in the Faskari area of Katsina State on Friday.
Local sources said the two vigilante members killed were Babangida Bature and Ibrahim Rishi. The CWC operatives killed were Muhammad Hassan, Mubarak Shuaibu, Mubarak Labo, and a yet-to-be-identified operative.
“I passed and greeted them at a checkpoint around 4 p.m. just for me to hear that bandits have killed all of them,” Yakubu Salihi, a resident of Faskari, told PREMIUM TIMES. “I couldn’t believe the story until when the bodies were brought to the hospital.”
The terrorists, according to residents, divided into two groups to launch the attack on the security officials on the road between Yankara and Faskari.
“The CWC tried their best, though they were caught unawares,” a resident who asked not to be named for safety reasons said. “They engaged the bandits in a gunfight that lasted for over an hour, but there were many bandits, and eventually, they overpowered the operatives.”
PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the operatives were buried late Friday evening in Faskari.
Faskari is one of the most terrorised communities in Katsina. It shares boundaries with Zamfara and Niger states.
The activities of the terrorists have caused thousands of deaths and displaced hundreds of thousands of people in Katsina and other North-west states.
The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, initiated the CWC earlier this year to complement the efforts of conventional security agencies in the fight against terrorists, locally called bandits.
Governor Radda mourns
While commiserating with the families of the slain operatives, Mr Radda, the state governor, praised the bravery and sacrifice of the “brave heroes.”
“Our security operatives displayed exceptional courage and coordination in repelling this attack,” the governor stated. “Their prompt action undoubtedly saved many lives and protected our hardworking farmers,” Mr Radda said, according to a statement by Ibrahim Kaula, his chief press secretary.
“These brave men who lost their lives are true heroes of our state. Their sacrifice in service to Katsina will never be forgotten. We stand with their families in this difficult time and assure them of our unwavering support.”
The governor said investigations are ongoing to bring the perpetrators to justice.
He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the security and welfare of all Katsina State residents.
