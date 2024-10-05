He said the APC is poised to take

A member of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Doguwa, has said members of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano State are defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC) because they have lost confidence in the party.

Mr Doguwa, a member of the APC from Kano State, said this in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday.

NNPP is the ruling party in Kano State.

Some members of the party, who were also aides to Governor Abba Yusuf, recently left it for the APC.

In August, the Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Entrepreneurship, Abdulraham Kadamaz,from the government and the party to join the APC

In September, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Investment, Sani Dambo, also resigned from the cabinet and joined the APC.

Aside from the former governor’s aides, Rabiu Durun, a chieftain of the NNPP in the state, and some others also defected to the APC.

Mr Doguwa, who represents the Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency of Kano State, said members of the NNPP are quiting the party in droves because the Yusuf administration has underperformed.

He said the APC is poised to take over power in the state come 2027 when the next governorship election will be conducted.

The lawmaker also urged members of the Kwankwasiyya Movement in the state to join forces with the APC for better governance.

“The disgruntled NNPP government has already lost focus and fell out with the good people of Kano State. No matter the noise (Rabiu) Kwankwaso makes, the APC in Kano is already poised to unseat the kangaroo NNPP government in Kano State come 2027 following the non-performance, loss of people’s confidence and breach of electoral confidence of the NNPP,” the lawmaker said.

However, in his reaction, the Chairman of the NNPP in Kano State, Hashim Dungurawa, said the party is maintaining its status in the delivery of good governance to the people.

According to him, the people still have confidence in the party’s leadership.

“You see, that person you have just mentioned, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, he is our boy. He was a member of the NNPP before. We are his leaders and we will remain his leaders forever.

“We were in NNPP, while they are in APC; they had a central government; they had a state government, they had a local government but we came, we crushed them politically, and we grabbed the power from them. And if he is not shameless, how can he say that people don’t have confidence in us?

“Who are the people that crossed the party? Recently, just the day before yesterday, we received more than 3,000 different defectors from the local government and the state. You can see it all over social media and even electronic media,” Mr Dungurawa said.

Insecurity in North-west

Meanwhile, Mr Doguwa said insecurity in the North-west states has reduced.

He said the majority of the people who were displaced from their residence as a result of bandit attacks have returned to their homes.

“A fresh air is already permeating the North-west in view of the onslaught against these bandits. Our people are now returning to their farms. We pray for a bumper harvest,” he said.

However, although the government has succeeded is killing many terrorists in the North-west, many communities in states like Zamfara, Katsina and Kaduna still suffer from attacks by terrorists while thousands of people have been displaced from their homes.

Mr Doguwa, who is the chairman of the House Committee of Petroleum Resources (Upstream) expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for establishing the North West Development Commission (NWDC).

“We are also grateful to Mr President for establishing the North West Development Commission to hasten up the reconstruction and rebuilding of our geopolitical zone, which is the food basket of our country,” he said.

