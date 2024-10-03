Former President Olusegun Obasanjo will be chairing a high-level workshop in Kano State, focusing on agricultural transformation through the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB)-funded Kano State Agro Pastoral Development Project (KSADP).

The workshop, themed “Agricultural Transformation and What Works: Reflections from the Crop Value Chain of the Kano State Agro Pastoral Development Project (KSADP)” and billed for 7-8 October, will be organised by the Sasakawa Africa Association(SAA) in collaboration with the IsDB and the Kano State Government.

The event aims to highlight the KSADP project’s successes and foster discussions on extending similar initiatives across other states in the country.

According to the organisers, 20 state governors, representatives from 10 African Countries, IsDB Jeddah Headquarters and SAA leadership from Tokyo and USA will join Mr Obasanjo for the event at the Kano State Government House, as well as a field tour.

“The Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, will host Obasanjo and the governors from Jigawa, Kaduna, Kwara, Kogi, Oyo, Ogun, Kwara, Enugu, Cross River, Benue, Gombe, Yobe, Zamfara, Niger, and Katsina states, Akwa Ibom, among others, Federal MDAs,” a statement issued Tuesday by SAA’s communication officer, Moses Nongoatse, noted.

Agricultural Impact and Future Prospects

In his remarks, SAA Nigeria’s country director, Godwin Atser, emphasised that the workshop will showcase the achievements of the KSADP while creating networking opportunities for participating governors to explore potential IsDB funding for agricultural projects in their states.

“In the past three years, KSADP has strategically positioned Kano on the path to sustainable agricultural growth with significant investments in climate-smart agriculture, livestock and dam development, post-harvest loss reduction, employment, poverty alleviation and infrastructure developments,” Mr Atser said.

He noted that Kano’s farming communities have seen impressive gains in productivity, livelihoods and peaceful coexistence between crop and livestock farmers.

“We are honoured to have His Excellency, the former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo chair this event,” Mr Atser said, as he acknowledged Mr Obasanjo’s extensive experience in agricultural transformation across Nigeria and Africa.

He also expressed gratitude to His Excellency, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for his dedication to agriculture-driven economic growth.

Key activities and expected attendees

According to the SAA statement, the two-day workshop will feature the launch of a large-scale mechanisation support initiative for Kano’s farmers and presentations by the IsDB on how the state accessed agricultural development financing.

“Former IsDB Vice President for Country Programs, Dr Mansur Mukhtar, who President Bola Tinubu recently appointed as Board Chairman of the Bank of Industry (BOI), will also be in attendance,” the statement said.

It noted that prominent figures, including former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso; Chairman of the Nippon Foundation Yohei Sasakawa; SAA Board Chair Amit Roy; and SAA President Makoto Kitanaka will also be participating in the workshop next week.

“The event will also see the launch of the book titled “Sasakawa Africa Association: Three Decades of Fight against Poverty and Hunger in Nigeria”, written by Prof Mohammed Khalid Othman,” the group said.

SAA’s role in KSADP

The Sasakawa Africa Association Nigeria is implementing the crop value chain component of the KSADP through a $19.3 million sub-grant, providing technical support to boost agricultural productivity and competitiveness.

The project enhances farmers’ access to inputs, value addition, e-extension services, agribusiness development, and capacity building in crop production, postharvest operation and market access. Additionally, it addresses key issues such as private sector involvement, climate-smart agriculture, gender mainstreaming and human nutrition.

SAA is working with 450,000 smallholder farmers across Kano’s 44 local government areas. Focusing on value chains for rice, maize, sorghum, and millet. Tomato, onions and cabbage.

