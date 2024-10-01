Notorious terrorism kingpin Bello Turji has said the Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, and his predecessor, Bello Matawalle, are politicising the insecurity in the state.

Mr Turji, who is believed to have fled Zamfara after the military intensified their onslaughts against terrorist gangs in the state, gave conditions for peace in the state.

He said peace would return to Zamfara if the security agents and vigilante groups stop attacking and killing the Fulanis in the state and other places.

He stated this in a video released on Monday. In the video, Mr Turji is sitting on a brand-new motorcycle with a gun. Another gun beside him likely belongs to the unidentified accomplice recording the video.

He said the blame game between Governor Lawal and Mr Matawalle, now the Minister of State for Defence, was political, saying both politicians do not have their people’s best interests at heart.

“Governor Dauda Lawal and Bello Matawalle labelling each other as terrorists (sponsors) will not help. I want the people of Zamfara to understand that they are just politicians without the interest of the people of Zamfara in their hearts.

“When (Mr) Matawalle was the governor who was sponsoring us? Similarly, when Abdulaziz Yari was the governor who was sponsoring us? Nobody is sponsoring us except God,” Mr Turji said.

He said the armed conflict in Zamfara predated both Messrs Dauda and Matawalle and was happening since the time of former governor Ahmed Yerima.

“It was during the administration of Yerima that the government sold out the grazing reserve and legalised the killing of the Fulanis. When Muhmud Shinkafi came on board, he tried unsuccessfully to address the problem. Abdulaziz Yari came and empowered the vigilante, but we are still struggling,” Mr Turji said.

He said Mr Matawalle administered the state for four years, and Governor Dauda has been in office for just two years, but only God, not the governors, can stop the conflict.

“This is why we are calling on all of you to come and collaborate with us for peace to reign and stop the bloodbath in Zamfara. Gun and airstrike will not stop us because we are not afraid of death,” Mr Turji said.

The phone contacts of Governor Dauda’s spokesperson, Muhammad Lawal, and his counterpart of the minister, Ahmad Dan-Wudil, did not connect Tuesday morning to respond to the allegations by the terrorist against their principals.

Halilu Sububu’s death

Mr Turji, who also confirmed the killing of Halilu Sububu, whom he described in the video as his master, said the killing only emboldened the younger generation among them to carry on with the deadly attacks on the people.

“Kachallah Halilu Sububu is not the first person to be killed; several others were killed. The killing of Halilu Sububu will not deter us from doing what we are doing unless you stop killing our brothers in Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina, and Niger states.

“Your only plan is to exterminate the Fulani race while God has been protecting us. Even if you kill us, it’s God who ordained that to happen, but it’s not by your power.”

