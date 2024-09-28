President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has forwarded the names of members of the inaugural Governing Board of the North West Development Commission (NWDC) to the Senate for confirmation.
The step follows President Tinubu’s signing of the North West Development Commission Bill into law on 24 July, marking a crucial milestone in the commission’s establishment.
NWDC Governing Board Nominees:
Chairman: Haruna Ginsau (Jigawa)
MD/CEO: Abdullahi Shehu Ma’aji (Kano)
Members:
– Yahaya Umar Namahe (Sokoto)
– Aminu Suleiman (Kebbi)
– Tijani Yahaya Kaura (Zamfara)
– Abdulkadir S. Usman (Kaduna)
– Muhammad Ali Wudil (Kano)
– Shamsu Sule (Katsina)
– Nasidi Ali (Jigawa)
The nominated board members are expected to contribute their wealth of experience and expertise to the Commission’s mandate of developing the North-west region.
The NWDC will focus on catalysing significant growth, economic empowerment, and social development of the region.
President Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to supporting the NWDC in its mission to bring sustainable development to the North West is steadfast.
Bayo Onanuga
Special Adviser to the President
(Information & Strategy)
September 28, 2024
