A Federal High Court in Kano has refused an application by the All Progressives Congress (APC), seeking to stop the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) from conducting the 26 October local government elections in the state.

The applicants, Aminu Aliyu-Tiga and APC, through their counsel, Mustapha Idris, filed a motion exparte dated 18 September and filed 20 September.

The applicants asked the court to restrain KANSIEC from conducting the elections and also grant an injunction order directing all parties to maintain the status quo.

The respondents are KANSIEC, Kano State House of Assembly, Attorney General of Kano State, INEC, DSS, Commissioner of Police Kano and NSCDC state commandant.

Others are Anas Muhammad-Mustapha, Sani Lawal-Malumfashi, Mukhtar Garba-Dandago, Isyaku Kunya, Shehu Kura, Kabiru Zakirai and Aminu Inuwa-Fagge.

Justice Simon Amobeda refused the applicants prayers stating that the respondents shall be put on notice to show cause why the prayers shall not be granted.

The court also approved an accelerated hearing of this case.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The judge ordered parties to ensure that necessary processes were promptly filed to expedite the quick hearing and resolution of this matter.

The judge also ordered that no party shall do any act that will prejudice the hearing and quick determination of this matter.

Mr Amobeda adjourned the matter until 4 October for a hearing.

A Kano State High Court on 24 September restrained 19 political parties from taking any action that could scuttle or frustrate the forthcoming local government elections in the state.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

