The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), says ten communities have been displaced by flood following heavy rains in Shanga Local Government Area of Kebbi.

Aliyu Shehu-Kafindagi, the head of operations of NEMA, Sokoto Office, made this known when he led a joint assessment team to the affected areas on Wednesday.

He added that the incident left no fewer than 2,000 people homeless, who had no option but to flee to safer areas.

“The incident, which occurred between September 17 and 22, was caused by heavy rainfall and coming of more water from River Niger, that led some communities to be submerged and inundated by the water.

“Ten communities were affected in Shanga local government, and they include, Kunda, Dala- Maidawa, Dala-Tudu, Dala-Mairuwa, Ishe-Mairuwa, Kwarkusa, Kurmudi, Tugar Maigani, Tukur Cika, Uguwar Gwada, Uguwar Wakili and Gundu,” he said.

According to him, the displaced people are largely fishermen, who have lost many hectares of farmlands.

He said all their assorted crops comprising rice, maize, millet, beans, and guinea-corn, among others have been submerged.

The NEMA’s head also explained that the team in the course of its assessment, identified an Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs)’ camp in Tudun Faila Primary School, sheltering more than 300 people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NEMA’s joint assessment exercise was conducted in collaboration with the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Shanga LG Officials, and security operatives in the state.

(NAN)

