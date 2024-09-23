A notorious bandit commander, Kachalla Sharme, has been reported killed in a clash with a rival gang in a Kaduna forest on Sunday.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security, Samuel Aruwan, announced the development in a statement on Monday.

Mr Aruwan said two other bandits from the rival group were killed in a fierce gun duel, which also enabled some kidnapped citizens escape.

The commissioner said the clash occurred on Saturday around a location referred to as ‘Hambakko’, in the Rijana and Kaso forests which span Kachia and parts of Chikun and Kajuru LGAs.

“After diligent follow-up operations and exploitation of vast human intelligence networks, it can be happily reported that the notorious bandit commander Kachalla Tukur Sharme, and other bandits, have been killed in a fratricidal clash.

“According to intelligence sources, five bandits were injured in the clash and are presently lurking in the area, seeking paramedics to manage their wounds.

“Sharme, a notorious bandit who had butchered many citizens, kidnapped hundreds and rustled innumerable herds of cattle, met his end in a battle between his group and an opposing gang.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Sharme had several times escaped the crosshairs of security forces by a mere whisker, and remained hotly sought after before he was gunned down by fellow terrorists.

“Sharme and his gang of bandits were largely responsible for attacks, killings and kidnappings in Millenium City, Maraban Rido, Kujama, Kajuru, Maro, villages in Kateri general area and other locations in adjoining LGAs of Kagarko, Kachia and Birnin Gwari. This was in addition to his criminal acts in neighboring states of Katsina and Niger which were also left reeling from the waves of his terrorism.

“One of the most heinous acts perpetrated by Kachalla Sharme was the kidnapping of 121 students of Bethel Baptist High School, Kujama, Kaduna State on 5th July, 2021.

“In the course of repelling Sharme and his gang of terrorists, two personnel of the security forces paid the supreme price.

“Residents of Rijana, Kaso, Kasarami, Jaka da-Rabi, Kajuru and Dutse general areas and beyond, are warned not render any assistance to suspicious persons seeking treatment for gun wounds. They are urged instead to contact the nearest security forces or reach the Kaduna State Security Operations Room on the following lines:

09034000060

08170189999

“As is standard practice, such information received will be treated with the highest sense of confidentiality,” the commissioner said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

