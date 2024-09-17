The Kano State Government on Tuesday opened its case before an Upper Shari’a Court, against Shafi’u Abubakar, 38, the alleged mosque arsonist.

Mr Abubakar, who lives in Gezawa Local Government Area of the state, is charged with culpable homicide, attempted murder, causing grievous hurt and mischief by fire.

The offences contravene the provisions of sections 140, 148, 167 and 370 of Kano State Shari’a Penal Code Law 2000, according to the prosecution.

Led in evidence, the prosecution counsel and the Director Public Prosecution (DPP) at the state Ministry of Justice, Salisu Tahir, presented four witnesses.

PW1, Abdulaziz Yahaya, 55, the ward head of Gadan Larabar Abasawa village, told the court that on 15 May, at about 5:45 a.m. after prayer, he was informed that a mosque had been set on fire.

“On reaching the scene , I saw many people outside with burns and we rushed them to the Sir Muhammad Sunusi Hospital Kano. They were later transferred to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital for treatment.

“23 people died while receiving treatment. The defendant surrendered himself to Gezawa Police Division. I was in a mosque in front of my house when the incident happened,” he said.

Also testifying, Aminu Abubakar, 42, an older brother to the defendant, told the court that he was called on the same day, at about 5:15 a.m. and told that there was a problem.

“Our father died 15 years ago and his properties were shared to us. The defendant had a misunderstanding with our late father’s younger brothers. He hit them on the head and inflicted injuries on them.

“The defendant took himself to the Hotoro Police Station and I was advised to take him to the Dawanau Psychiatric Hospital Kano for treatment and he was confirmed to be mentally stable.”

Mr Abubakar told the court that their mother sold her farm and gave the defendant N300,000 to buy a tricycle for business, as he requested for.

Also, the PW3, Shu’aibu Ibrahim, 25, testified that the defendant set the mosque on fire with petrol after the first raka’at prayer.

Also testifying, Ibrahim Salisu, 23, said that after the incident, he ran out of the mosque to seek help.

The defence counsel, Hasiya Muhammad-Imam, cross-examined the Pw1-Pw4,

The presiding judge, Halhalatu Zakariyya, adjourned the matter until 24 September for continuation of cross examination.

NAN reports that the defendant allegedly poured petrol and set fire on a mosque in Gadan Larabar Abasawa village of Gezawa local government area of Kano State and locked the doors, trapping 23 worshippers in a burning fire during subhi (Dawn) prayer on May 15, at about 5:15 a.m.

The authorities said 23 people sustained various degrees of injuries.

The police alleged that the defendant attempted to kill Shu’aibu Ibrahim and Ibrahim Sani, when he poured petrol and set fire on them.

The defendant pleaded guilty to all the charges.

(NAN)

