Over 40 farmers died in a boat accident in Gummi Local Government Area of Zamfara State, the presidency has confirmed.
The accident occurred on Saturday morning in Gummi town when the farmers were going to their farms, Punch newspaper reported on Saturday.
The paper quoted a resident of the town, Abubakar Muhammad, as saying that there were 53 farmers in the boat, and only 12 were rescued alive.
“When the boat capsized today, Saturday morning, I was one of those who were present near the river close to Gummi town,” the source said.
|
On Sunday, President Bola Tinubu commiserated with the people and government of Zamfara over the boar accident and the recent floods in the local government.
A statement on Sunday by the President’s Special Adviser, Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said Mr Tinubu promised to support the victims of the twin tragedies.
READ ALSO: One dead, 10 injured in Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident
“The President directed emergency agencies to comprehensively assess the two incidents to address the root of the calamity.
“President Tinubu also directed response agencies to work with the Zamfara State Government to help those affected by the disaster,” Mr Onanuga said.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999