Over 40 farmers died in a boat accident in Gummi Local Government Area of Zamfara State, the presidency has confirmed.

The accident occurred on Saturday morning in Gummi town when the farmers were going to their farms, Punch newspaper reported on Saturday.

The paper quoted a resident of the town, Abubakar Muhammad, as saying that there were 53 farmers in the boat, and only 12 were rescued alive.

“When the boat capsized today, Saturday morning, I was one of those who were present near the river close to Gummi town,” the source said.

On Sunday, President Bola Tinubu commiserated with the people and government of Zamfara over the boar accident and the recent floods in the local government.

A statement on Sunday by the President’s Special Adviser, Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said Mr Tinubu promised to support the victims of the twin tragedies.

“The President directed emergency agencies to comprehensively assess the two incidents to address the root of the calamity.

“President Tinubu also directed response agencies to work with the Zamfara State Government to help those affected by the disaster,” Mr Onanuga said.

