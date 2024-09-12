The Sokoto State Executive Council has approved N119 billion for submission to the state House of Assembly as supplementary budget.

The council also approved N17.9 billion for the reconstruction of different roads in the state.

Addressing journalists shortly after the meeting on Thursday, the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Balarabe Kadadi, said the budget contained inflows from NG-CARES, L-Press, AGILE, Palliative fund for Local Government Areas, Ecological and Excess Crude Oil.

Mr Kadadi explained that the proposal would be presented to the state House of Assembly for approval.

Similarly, the state approved the sum of N11.8 billion for the reconstruction of 40.7 km Illela-Gada road.

According to him, another N3.2 billion was approved for the construction of the Wurno-Huchi road.

Speaking also, the state Commissioner for Information, Bello Dabchadi, noted that the projects were part of the promises made by the Governor Ahmad Aliyu during the concluded local governments tour.

Mr Dabchadi stressed that the roads were of economic importance to the State adding that N2.9 billion was approved for the construction of the Romo bridge.

The Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Jabir Maihula, said N156.7 million was approved for the rehabilitation of the oldest Islamiyya school in the state.

Mr Maihula said the school had trained prominent indigenes of the state, some of whom were now professors and politicians.

“The sum of N33.4 million was also for the renovation of Isa Wasagu Juma’at Mosque.”

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Land and Housing, Nasiru Dantsoho, said the council approved the amendment of the Sokoto High Court Laws and Shariah Court of Appeal Law, approving 70 years as the retirement age for judges and khadis.

”It also approved the increment of high court judges to 41 and Khadis to 31.

”The state government also approved the sum of N361.2 million for the renovation of the Shari’ah Court of Appeal,” Mr Dantsoho said.

(NAN)

