The Borno State Zoological Garden has warned residents of Maiduguri to be wary of deadly animals flushed from the zoo by flood.
PREMIUM TIMES reported that residents were told to evacuate their homes near Sanda Kyarimi Park after dangerous reptiles were flushed out of the zoo by the flood.
The General Manager of the Zoological Garden, Ali Abatcha, said the flood had damaged properties and resulted in a number of animals lost in the flood.
In a statement issued to reporters in Maiduguri, Mr Abatcha said the flood caused widespread destruction and had affected over 80 per cent of the animals in the garden.
He warned that some deadly animals, including crocodiles and snakes, have been washed away into nearby communities.
He urged the public to be aware of the danger and take necessary precautions to avoid the animals.
He said measures were being taken to ensure the safety and protection of the remaining animals and staff within the zoo.
