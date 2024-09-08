The Kano chapter of the National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) has sworn in its newly elected executives to steer the affairs of the association for two years.

The new executives are Bahijja Kabara of the Ministry of Information as chairperson, Halima Angulu of Pyramid FM as vice chairperson and Maryam Muhammad of Radio Kano as secretary.

Others are Aisha Yalleman of Freedom Radio as assistant secretary, Hauwa Mustapha of VON as financial secretary, Rabi Bature of ARTV as treasurer and Binta Kabir-Usman of the Ministry of Information as auditor.

In her acceptance speech, Ms Kabara emphasized her commitment to upholding professionalism within the media, particularly among women journalists.

She outlined her key priorities, which include training and retraining, promoting gender equity in media representation, and forging partnerships with the government to improve the welfare of women and children.

The oath of office was administered by Adama Muhammad from the Kano State Ministry of Justice, marking the formal handover of responsibilities to the newly elected leaders.

(NAN)

