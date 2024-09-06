The Kano State House of Assembly has passed a supplementary budget of N99 billion to enable the state government to implement the new minimum wage and other services.

The Speaker of the House, Jibril Falgor, said that the budget would enable the state government to implement the new minimum wage and other services as the fund would be extended on recurrent, personnel, and overhead costs.

He appreciated his colleagues for their contributions toward the speedy passage of the

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Governor Kabir Yusuf had on 20 August submitted the N99 billion supplementary budget to the state assembly.

In his remarks, the majority leader said the passage of the supplementary budget had raised the state’s 2024 budget to N536 billion.

(NAN)

