Following the recent hike in the price of petrol, transportation fares within the Kaduna metropolis have gone up astronomically, a situation the residents lamented has made commuting too difficult.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NNPC Ltd retail management approved the upward review of petrol pump price from N617 per litre to N897 per litre effective from 3 September.

A check conducted by NAN on Wednesday in Kaduna revealed that the cost of transportation for a commercial tricycle (Keke) from the central market to Sabo was now N500 as against N300 before.

Also, from the same market to Barnawa and Nararyi settlements now attracts N400 as against N250.

Others include Gonin Gora to Kasuwa – N500 as against N300, Kakuri to Kasuwa – N400 from the previous N300 and Kasuwa to Kawo now attracts N300 from the previous N200.

Some of the residents, who spoke to NAN in separate interviews, further decried that the same development applied to commercial motorcycle operators who now charge double for a drop within the neighbourhoods.

Abubakar Sa’idu, a commercial tricycle operator, said the current fares were likely to be increased in the coming days.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He said it was difficult to join the queues at the NNPC stations, saying, ”This is because it could take one almost half of the day before getting fuel.

”As such, we now buy from the black markers for a whopping sum of N1,400 per litre.

“The passengers do not blame us because everyone knows the situation we have found ourselves in Nigeria.

“We hardly make meaningful turnover as commuting has drastically dropped because people don’t go out anywhere except when it becomes necessary.”

Dajuma Musa, a commercial motorcycle operator, said the hike became inevitable if they had to make ends meet, considering the high cost of petrol.

“Most times lately, I prefer to be stationed at strategic junctions and not roaming around like I used to do before scouting for passengers,” Mr Musa said.

Abigail Adams, a resident of Barnawa, lamented how the cost of transportation was affecting her resumption to work.

“With the meagre salary I earn, I now spend at least N1,200 daily to and from work, and I wonder how one can sustain having to spend this much on transportation.

“I urge the government to consider the plight of the citizenry by reverting the pump price and also fast-track the payment of the new national minimum wage,” she said.

Haruna Dauda, a resident of Ungwan Romi, on his part, expressed worry on how parents would cope when their wards resume school in the coming week.

“This situation is so pathetic and may get worse when our children resume school.

“Imagine the parents that have three to four children that have to go to school every day, not to mention other costs like feeding and school fees,” Mr Dauda said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

