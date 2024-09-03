Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State has condoled with the late President Umaru Yar’adua’s family over the death of their matriarch, Hajia Dada.

The mother to the late president died on Monday evening at the age of 102 after a protracted illness.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula-Mohammed, disclosed Mr Radda’s message to journalists on Monday in Katsina.

He said, “Upon receiving the news of Hajiya Dada’s demise, Governor Radda immediately cut short his engagements in Daura and rushed to Katsina to stand in solidarity with the bereaved family during this difficult time.

“The governor’s prompt response represents his high esteem and regard for the Yar’adua family, considering the significant role members of the family have played in the state’s history.”

He said the governor was accompanied by his Chief of Staff, Abdullahi Jabiru-Tsauri, and the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Abdullahi Garba Faskari, among others.

During the visit, Mr Radda expressed shock over the death.

He further assured the family of the government’s support in its moment of grief.

NAN reports that the funeral prayer for the deceased will be conducted on Tuesday by 1:30 p.m. in Katsina.(NAN)

